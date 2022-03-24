Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

