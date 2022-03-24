Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,008,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 894,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,366 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 568,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 427,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.