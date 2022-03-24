Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,504 Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 6.52% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000.
Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.
