Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

