Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,026 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

