Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.33. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

