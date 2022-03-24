Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

