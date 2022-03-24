Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 1,971 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 558,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

