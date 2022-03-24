VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

