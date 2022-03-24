iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

