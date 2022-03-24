AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13. SentinelOne Inc has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,116 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,523. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.