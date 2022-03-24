Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Pool worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $2,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 185.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 36,008 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $460.13 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $332.70 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

