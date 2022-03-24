Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $344.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.84. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

