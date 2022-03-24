Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Warner sold 10,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,203,140.58.

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13. SentinelOne Inc has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 117,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on S shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

