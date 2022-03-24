Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 26,029 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

