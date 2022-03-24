Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of Science Applications International worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

NYSE SAIC opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $97.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

