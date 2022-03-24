Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 17,430 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.31% of Crane worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

