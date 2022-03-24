Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 474,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,448,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 177,937 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 86.1% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $13,323,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

NYSE HAYW opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.