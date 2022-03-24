Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,866 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.19% of QCR worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QCR by 237.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $2,139,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $1,929,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $862.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.