1,469 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $236.12 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.97. The company has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.