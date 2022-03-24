Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 21,728 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $1,533,605. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

