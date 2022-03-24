BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after buying an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

