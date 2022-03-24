Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $660.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $607.17.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $422.90 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

