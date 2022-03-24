Mary Lake Ph D. Polan Sells 1,525 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QDEL opened at $112.17 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.