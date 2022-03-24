Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$138,043.58 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58.
WPM stock opened at C$60.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Featured Stories
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.