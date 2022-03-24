Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$138,043.58 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58.

WPM stock opened at C$60.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

