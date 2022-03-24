FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FGROY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FGROY stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

