Concord Wealth Partners Invests $34,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Whirlpool by 336.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

WHR stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $182.72 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.10.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

