Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Shares of TER opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.