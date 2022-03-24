Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

EIX stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

