Allworth Financial LP Acquires 159 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $239.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $175.75 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

