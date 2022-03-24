GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of GAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. GAN has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 22.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 62.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 8.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

