Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 82 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

NYSE HUBS opened at $463.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.88 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

