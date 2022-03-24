MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MBIA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MBIA by 58,493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MBIA by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MBI opened at $14.37 on Thursday. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $784.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative net margin of 235.45% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

