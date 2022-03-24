Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

SNPO opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

