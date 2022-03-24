Allworth Financial LP Has $261,000 Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.91. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 247,138 shares of company stock worth $1,025,814. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

