Allworth Financial LP Purchases 208 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,691 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

NYSE:SRE opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

