Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.