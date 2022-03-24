Allworth Financial LP Acquires 180 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.00 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

