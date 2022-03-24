Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

LLY opened at $284.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

