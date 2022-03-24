Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $109.36 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

