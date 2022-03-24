Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 779.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 7,216,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after buying an additional 1,939,450 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 798,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after buying an additional 632,771 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,371,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $36.79.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.