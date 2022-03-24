Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $35,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $38.64 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

