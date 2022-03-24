Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $134.24 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

