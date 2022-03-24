Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

