Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

NYSE MSI opened at $226.78 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.85 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

