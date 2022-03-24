Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 430.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

Shares of URI opened at $354.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

