Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Loews by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

