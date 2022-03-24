$0.28 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everi.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $26.61.
Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
