Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$269,700.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($177,049.68).

Amanda Willett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Amanda Willett sold 11,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total value of C$24,090.00.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88.

DML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.47.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

