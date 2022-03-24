Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 127.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,624 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

